Brad Pitt is not looking for 'serious relationship'

Brad Pitt is believed to be dating technology professor Neri Oxman, but his friends are adamant he's not looking for anything "serious" with her.

The 'Once Upon in Hollywood' star has been romantically linked to Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Neri Oxman, but the pair are not an official item because the 54-year-old actor just wants to focus on his career and his children.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "He has gone on dates but he's not looking to leap into a serious relationship at the moment. He is content on his own and enjoys the quality time he spends with the children when he isn't working.

"He is focused on two of the most important things he should be focused on, and those are his children and his work. Being a father is his number one job and he knows that. He will always be there for those children.

"He's spending more time out and about socialising with his close friends, but he also is still a homebody and appreciates hanging around his place."

Brad has just returned to Los Angeles after spending time in London - where his estranged wife Angelina Jolie is shooting her new blockbuster - with his six children Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, nine.

The insider explained: "He's happy to be back in Los Angeles filming. He's good-natured and professional on set. He is warm and authentic with everyone around. When he isn't filming, he spends most of his time away in his trailer."

Brad and Angelina announced they'd split in 2016 following two years of marriage and, at the time, the 43-year-old actress was seeking sole custody of their kids.

But, earlier this month, a new mutual custody agreement was established and the courts have now put a schedule in place that allows Brad to see his children.