Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk ready to date other people

By Bang

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are both ready to date other people, just a few weeks after they were reported to have ended their four-year romance.

The 'A Star is Born' actor and the 33-year-old supermodel - who have two-year-old daughter Lea De Seine together - called time on their four-year relationship last month, and are now reportedly ready to get back on the dating scene to meet new people.

A source said: "They want to date, and won't be shy about meeting people or being set up. They're closing a long chapter of their lives, but they're ready to see what's next."

But although they're both ready to move on, sources say Bradley, 44, and Irina are determined to be "respectful" to one another, and so will be taking extra care when it comes to introducing someone new to their lives.

The insider added: "Bradley and Irina are amicable and trying to be respectful of each other. They both want to keep it civil for the sake of Lea."

Bradley and Irina reportedly hired a lawyer to help them draw up a fair co-parenting plan, and want to share equal custody of their tot.

The source told Us Weekly magazine: "They both work and they have a nanny. They'll coordinate to make sure their daughter is always with one parent. When Lea has important events in her life, both Bradley and Irina will be there."

Meanwhile, it was previously claimed Irina had split with the 'Avengers: Endgame' star because the pair rarely spent any time together.

Another source said: "[Irina is] not focused on the celebrity part, or on the fame - she just wants to protect her family. Bradley is very into work and is trying to take advantage of every career opportunity right now. They spent a lot of time apart.

"They were living totally separate lives. If he was in LA, she's out of town, and if she was in town, he was out of town."