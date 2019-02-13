Bradley Cooper shares laugh with Prince William

Bradley Cooper shared a joke with Prince William at the British Academy Film Awards.

The 'A Star Is Born' director and actor met the Duke of Cambridge - who is the president of BAFTA - at the ceremony and they shared a joke about Bradley's hidden singing talent.

William told the actor: "Congratulations, great film. I didn't know you could sing!"

To which Bradley quipped back: "I didn't either."

And when Prince William asked if Bradley "always" had Lady Gaga in his mind to play opposite him in the movie, he admitted: "Not originally. But then it was dormant for a while, and I saw her perform and that was it."

And William replied: "That's a really amazing story."

Bradley loved the challenge of balancing acting and directing.

He explained: "I've never been more fulfilled and have it feel more natural. I love acting, and I love acting and directing."

The movie also saw Gaga star in her first major movie role as a nightclub singer-songwriter and Bradley admitted they both took a significant risk with the project, and that their personal relationship was key to the film's success.

He added: "Clearly, we were both entering into worlds we didn't know, and each person had been very comfortable in their world for at least a decade - or two, in my case. I hope that gave her comfort in the way she gave me comfort ...

"I knew right away we were going to tell each other the truth; there's no reason not to because eventually everybody's going to say what they really think. I was convincing her it was working and she was the same about me, so we provided a great barometer [for each other]."