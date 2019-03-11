Brand Dubai announces Metro Music Festival

By Staff

Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), today announced that it will organise the Metro Music Festival, a celebration of global music, from 17-23 March. To be held in cooperation with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the free-to-attend Festival will feature performances by international musicians from a range of unique musical genres.

The first event of its kind to be held in the Arab world, the Festival will be held at five Dubai Metro stations - Burjuman, Union, DMCC, Al Rigga and Burj Khalifa. With an eclectic line-up of 25 musicians from across the world, the Festival promises to enthrall Dubai’s public over seven days of enchanting performances. All the performances will be rotated across the seven days of the festival to cover the five metro stations.

Her Excellency Mona Al Marri, Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), said: “The Metro Music Festival is a wonderful celebration of Dubai’s spirit of cultural diversity and inclusiveness. The Festival was created in line with the vision of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to create an environment in Dubai for art, music and culture to flourish. The event will convey Dubai’s messages of harmony and tolerance in the universal language of music. This initiative is part of Brand Dubai’s efforts to develop initiatives that highlight Dubai’s unique character as one of the world’s most culturally diverse and inclusive cities.”

“We are very happy to partner with the Roads and Transport Authority to bring this Festival to the people of Dubai. We are committed to working with diverse partners to transform the cultural experience that Dubai offers to both residents and visitors and create vibrant platforms for art and music to flourish. The Metro Music Festival makes a unique statement about Dubai’s identity and values and raises its profile on the global cultural map as a hub for artists and musicians from across the world to showcase their talent,” Her Excellency further said.

The Festival will feature a host of musicians from both traditional and non-traditional genres of music. Innovative instruments and offbeat musical styles featured in the event are expected to be a big draw among the public.

The musicians performing at the Festival, who include traditional musicians, street performers, classical instrumentalists and fusion musicians, are considered some of the most talented musical performers in their respective countries.

The Metro Music Festival is a rich addition to Dubai’s busiest cultural season, which also features global events like the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, the Arab world’s largest celebration of the written and spoken word; Art Dubai, a leading international art fair; the SIKKA Art Fair, one of the region’s most anticipated platforms for young artistic talent; and World Art Dubai, an international event focused on affordable contemporary art.