Emirati singer Hussain Al Jassmi, has received the "Most Popular Artist of the Middle East and North Africa, MENA, Award" at the World Bravo Awards ceremony.

The award ceremony took place at a gala concert at Moscow's Kremlin Palace on Saturday.

In his speech during the ceremony, Al Jassmi, who is also a UN Ambassador of Extraordinary Goodwill, expressed his pride and honour in receiving the award and in representing all Emirati and Arab artists.