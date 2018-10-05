British designer Trotter takes over at Lacoste

By AFP

British designer Louise Trotter is taking over as the new creative director of Lacoste, the sports and leisurewear brand famous for its green crocodile logo said Thursday.

Trotter, 49, who left the British label Joseph in July after leading it for nearly a decade, replaces the Portuguese designer Felipe Oliveira Baptista who parted company with Lacoste in May.

Sunderland-born Trotter, who made Joseph more "fashion forward" and responsive to trends, said that "for 85 years the modernity of the Lacoste style lies in a singular fusion of sport and fashion. I am proud to contribute to the writing of a new chapter in its history."

During his eight-year tenure at Lacoste, her Paris-based predecessor is credited with making the brand and its classic pieces, like the Lacoste polo shirt, trendy again.

A tie-in last year with New York street brand Supreme sold out in 16 minutes and an "Endangered Species" collection earlier this year with the International Union for Conservation of Nature was also a roaring success.

Lacoste was founded in 1933 by French tennis legend Rene Lacoste who was nicknamed "the Crocodile" for his tenacity on the court.



