Britney Spears and Sam Asghari make red carpet debut

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari made their red carpet debut as a couple on Monday night at the 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' premiere in Los Angeles.

The 'Piece of Me' hitmaker and the 25-year-old personal trainer looked loved up as they walked the red carpet at the 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' premiere in Los Angeles.

Sharing some pictures to Instagram, Britney captioned it: "Our first premiere @samasghari (sic)"

Sam also shared a picture from the premiere, writing alongside it: "@onceinhollywood with the lioness @britneyspears (sic)"

Britney stunned in a red mini dress, accessorised with a silver choker necklace whilst Sam wore a sharp beige suit and a black tie.

Britney's relationship with Sam has gone from strength to strength as of late after the duo met on the set of her 'Slumber Party' video.

Explaining how they first met, she shared: "We were doing the scene where I was doing the walk scene through the hall to go through the door to go to the bedroom and we were sitting there and waiting and waiting together for like 20 minutes at a time. We were having to be literally stuck there together, so we were basically forced to talk to each other ... I kept his number, and it was so weird - it was like five months later, and I found his number in my bag. I was like, 'He is really cute. This guy is really cute.' So then I called him, and ever since then ... He is just a really fun, funny person."

Britney previously confessed Sam inspires her to be better and makes her feel "like the luckiest girl in the world".

She shared: "Everyday he inspires me to be a better person and that makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world!! (sic)"