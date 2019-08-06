Britney Spears credits yoga for her 'strength'

By Bang

Britney Spears credits yoga with helping her to feel "stronger" and more "cleansed", four weeks after she started the exercise regime.

The 'Piece of Me' hitmaker took to Instagram on Sunday to praise the hot yoga classes she's been attending for the past four weeks, as she says she already feels "cleansed" and "stronger" after just one month of the exercise regime.

She wrote: "All I can say is thank you god for yoga ... I've been doing hot yoga for four weeks now and I absolutely love it ... it's like shopping I wanna go back !!! Lol but seriously though I do I feel cleansed and after the first week I felt stronger ..... So Namaste (sic)"

Photos: Instagram

The post comes after Britney - who has Sean, 13, and Jayden, 12, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline - recently said she has "so much to be grateful for", despite having recently been in court to claim her father Jamie Spears committed her to a mental health facility against her will, in a bid to be freed of her conservatorship.

She said: "There is so much to be grateful for ... jumping for joy like ... Can you spot the differences ??! (sic)"

Earlier this year, the 'Toxic' singer spent time in a mental health facility, and was keen to get back to her sons when she was released.

A source said: "When she was in the facility, Britney spoke nonstop about going home and seeing her boys, and that is the very first thing she did. She wants to spend every moment she can with them and can't wait for their summer break to begin. While everyone warned her to take it slow and give herself time in the facility, Britney missed her routine and just being in her own bed. She has come such a long way. She's had years of therapy and care, and this time, she knew the signs when she needed help. With the support of [boyfriend] Sam Asghari and her father she made the decision to get help and she's very proud of that."

Britney Spears gushes over 'hot' boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears has gushed over her "hot" boyfriend Sam Asghari, confessing that she "can't believe" she gets to wake up to him every morning.

The 'Piece of Me' hitmaker says she feels very lucky to be waking up to the personal trainer every morning, as he showed off his cooking skills.

In the video posted to Instagram, she said: "I can't believe I wake up every morning to this man ... Not only is my boyfriend really hot, he's probably like the best chef in the world. He's showing off right now."

Britney's relationship with Sam has gone from strength to strength as of late after the duo met on the set of her 'Slumber Party' video.

Explaining how they first met, she shared: "We were doing the scene where I was doing the walk scene through the hall to go through the door to go to the bedroom and we were sitting there and waiting and waiting together for like 20 minutes at a time.

"We were having to be literally stuck there together, so we were basically forced to talk to each other ... I kept his number, and it was so weird - it was like five months later, and I found his number in my bag. I was like, 'He is really cute. This guy is really cute.' So then I called him, and ever since then ... He is just a really fun, funny person."

Britney previously confessed Sam inspires her to be better and makes her feel "like the luckiest girl in the world".

She shared: "Everyday he inspires me to be a better person and that makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world!! (sic)"