Britney Spears spending time with boyfriend

By Bang

Britney Spears is determined to spend as much time as possible with her boyfriend Sam Asghari in a bid to take her mind off her on-going court case against her father regarding her conservatorship.

The 'Toxic' hitmaker is currently locked in a bitter legal battle with her father Jamie Spears as she has requested to be freed of her conservatorship - which has seen him control her finances, professional and private life since 2008 - but, in a bid to take her mind off the court proceedings, she's hanging out with her beau Sam Asghari a lot more.

A source told 'Access Hollywood': "They are seeing each other as much as possible and doing activities to get out of the house, making food together and working out real hard."

The 25-year-old personal trainer - who has been dating Britney since the end of 2016 - has even been getting to know the singer's two sons Sean Preston, 13, and Jayden James, 12, whom she has with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, a lot more recently.

The 37-year-old pop star turned to the courts last month in order to end the conservatorship after she claimed Jamie committed her to a mental health facility against her will and forced her to take prescription drugs.

The judge presiding over the case has since ordered a thorough investigation of all the people who take part in Britney's conservatorship in order to properly assess whether the restraints on the singer should be loosened or modified.

The probate court investigator will conduct extensive interviews with all the people involved in a conservatorship case, including guardians, conservators, doctors and even law enforcement officials who have had contact with the subject.

The investigator will also be reviewing medical and financial records, including custody agreements surrounding her two sons and contractual obligations.

Following the court case, the singer's fans started the social media campaign under the "#FreeBritney" hashtag to call for the conservatorship to end.