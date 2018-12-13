Caitlyn Jenner is proud of her 'successful' kids

By Bang

Caitlyn Jenner is proud of all her children for being "very successful", as she insists her relationship is "still good" with her brood.

The 69-year-old former Olympian - who was formerly known as Bruce Jenner before coming out as transgender in 2015 - has son Burt, 40, and daughter Cassandra, 38, with first wife Chrystie Crownover, sons Brandon, 37, and Brody, 35, with former spouse Linda Thompson, and daughters Kendall, 23, and Kylie, 21, with ex-wife Kris Jenner.

And despite her brood being "busy" with their own lives, Caitlyn insists her relationship with each of them is "still good".



She said: "My relationship is good with them. Everyone is busy. Of course you want to be with every one of them everyday, because that's what you did your entire life. Kylie's busy, Kendall's all over the world, but my relationship is still good with all of them."



"Same with the Jenner side - actually, lately, I have probably been a lot closer to the Jenner side: my son Brandon, Brody, all those kids. My daughter Casey, we've been really close the last year. She's got three kids."



Since transitioning, Caitlyn has become estranged from her ex Kris and her former step-children - including famous sister trio Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian, and their brother Rob Kardashian - after passages writing in Caitlyn's 2017 memoir created a rift between them, with the Kardashians claiming Caitlyn had unfairly slammed Kris.



But Caitlyn still speaks warmly of the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' stars, as she still counts them as her children, and says they've all "done so extremely well" in their lives.



Speaking at WE tv's 'Real Love: Relationship Reality TV's Past, Present & Future' panel in LA on Tuesday , Caitlyn said: "It's kind of amazing to me. Take Kimberly. She has been doing this show for like, 12 or 13 years now and has stayed relevant for that entire time. Thirteen years of staying relevant ... That's amazing to me that she has stayed relevant."



"Kimberly has been out there and she's extremely smart - all my kids are. I have 10 kids and 14 grandchildren. All my kids have done so extremely well.

"The ones you don't even see on camera are very successful. I'm so proud of my family ... They are very entrepreneurial. All of them. They've done very well for themselves. They've used their celebrity status and the show to build businesses to be out there in the marketplace."