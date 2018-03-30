Cameron Diaz seemingly confirms retirement

Cameron Diaz has admitted she is in fact retired, after Selma Blair joked about the star stepping away from the spotlight.

The 45-year-old actress recently claimed there was no chance of a sequel to 2002 movie 'The Sweetest Thing' because her co-star had stepped out of the spotlight and given up her big screen career.

But after Selma backtracked on her comments and claimed she was simply joking, Cameron has now revealed there may have been some truth to the teasing after all.

Selma, Cameron, and fellow 'Sweetest Thing' star Christina Applegate took part in a reunion interview for Entertainment Weekly magazine which was published on Thursday and Cameron admitted she would be up for reuniting with the actresses more often because she's "literally doing nothing".

When speaking about catching up with the stars, Cameron, also 45, said: "Maybe I should, you know, I mean, I'm down. I'm literally doing nothing."

Christina then added: "I'm literally doing nothing, too! I'm semi-retired, I haven't worked for years. I'm a mom, that's what we do. So I'm around, man."

To which Cameron confirmed her retirement when she said: "That's so awesome. I'm totally down. I'm semi-retired, too, and I am actually retired, so I would love to see you ladies."

It comes after Selma previously claimed Cameron - who was last seen on the big screen in 2014 movie 'Annie' - was "done" with acting.

She said: "I had lunch with Cameron the other day. We were reminiscing about the film. I would have liked to do a sequel but Cameron's retired from acting. She's like 'I'm done.'

"I mean, she doesn't need to make any more films. She has a pretty great life, I don't know what it would take to bring her back. She's happy."

But shortly after her comments surfaced, Selma was forced to take to Twitter to reveal she had simply been joking, and promised not to speak up on behalf of her pal in the future.

She tweeted: "BREAKING NEWS. Guys please, I was making a joke in an interview. CAMERON DIAZ is NOT retiring from ANYTHING. And for more breaking news: I am NOW retiring from being Cameron Diaz's spokesperson.(sic)"