Cannes Film Festival: Ellie Goulding, Pierce Brosnan...

Heidi Klum arrives on May 17, 2018 at the amfAR 25th Annual Cinema Against AIDS gala at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, southern France, during the 71th Cannes Film Festival.

Pierce Brosnan

Ellie Goulding

Lara Stone (L) and US singer Nicole Scherzinger conduct an auction on May 17, 2018 during the amfAR 25th Annual Cinema Against AIDS gala at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, southern France, during the 71th Cannes Film Festival.

French music composer Nicolas Fromageau, French music composer Anthony Gonzalez, French actor Nicolas Maury, French actress Vanessa Paradis, French director Yann Gonzalez, French actress Kate Moran, French actor Jonathan Genet and French actor Khaled Alouach pose pose as they arrive on May 17, 2018 for the screening of the film "Knife + Heart (Un Couteau dans le Coeur)" at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. (AFP)

French actress and Miss France 2000 Sonia Rolland (C) dances as she arrives along with French-Cameroonian Marie-Philomene Nga (R) as part of a group of 16 black women who fight for equality and inclusion of black women in the French film industry on May 16, 2018 for the screening of the film "Burning" at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. (AFP)

Adriana Lima

Estelle Lefebure

Petra Nemcova

La Toya Jackson

Alessandra Ambrosio poses during a photocall as she arrives to attend the de Grisogono Party on the sidelines of the 71st Cannes Film Festival, at the Villa des Oliviers in Cap d'Antibes, near Cannes, southeastern France. (AFP)

Nicole Scherzinger attends the party held by Swiss jewelry company De Grisogono at the Hotel du Cap, Eden Roc, in Cap d'Antibes. (AFP)

US producer Kathleen Kennedy, US actor Woody Harrelson, US actor Alden Ehrenreich, British actress Emilia Clarke, US actor Donald Glover, British actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge, British actress Thandie Newton, Finnish actor Joonas Suotamo and US writer Jon Kasdan pose as they leave the Festival Palace on May 15, 2018 after the screening of the film "Solo : A Star Wars Story" at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival. (AFP)

Sonam Kapoor poses as she arrives on May 15, 2018 for the screening of the film "Solo : A Star Wars Story" at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. (AFP)

Sara Sampaio

Sonam Kapoor poses as she arrives for the screening of the film "BlacKkKlansman" at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. (AFP)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses as she arrives on May 13, 2018 for the screening of the film "Sink Or Swim (Le Grand Bain)" at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives on May 12, 2018 for the screening of the film "Girls of the Sun (Les Filles du Soleil)" at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes.

Jessica Kahawaty

Nicole Scherzinger

Bella Hadid

Kristen Stewart

Alessandra Ambrosio

Naomi Campbell

Deepika Padukone waves as she arrives for the screening of the film "Ash is Purest White (Jiang hu er nv)" at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France.

Bella Hadid

Kendall Jenner poses as she arrives for the Secret Chopard Party on the sidelines of the 71st Cannes film festival in Cannes.

Lupita Nyong'o poses as she arrives for the Chopard party on the sidelines of the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes.

Cheryl Cole

Eva Herzigova Photo: AFP/AP