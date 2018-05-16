Cannes Film Festival: Sonam Kapoor, Emilia Clarke...

Alessandra Ambrosio poses during a photocall as she arrives to attend the de Grisogono Party on the sidelines of the 71st Cannes Film Festival, at the Villa des Oliviers in Cap d'Antibes, near Cannes, southeastern France. (AFP)

Nicole Scherzinger attends the party held by Swiss jewelry company De Grisogono at the Hotel du Cap, Eden Roc, in Cap d'Antibes. (AFP)

US producer Kathleen Kennedy, US actor Woody Harrelson, US actor Alden Ehrenreich, British actress Emilia Clarke, US actor Donald Glover, British actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge, British actress Thandie Newton, Finnish actor Joonas Suotamo and US writer Jon Kasdan pose as they leave the Festival Palace on May 15, 2018 after the screening of the film "Solo : A Star Wars Story" at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival. (AFP)

Sonam Kapoor poses as she arrives on May 15, 2018 for the screening of the film "Solo : A Star Wars Story" at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. (AFP)

Sonam Kapoor poses as she arrives for the screening of the film "BlacKkKlansman" at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. (AFP)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses as she arrives on May 13, 2018 for the screening of the film "Sink Or Swim (Le Grand Bain)" at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives on May 12, 2018 for the screening of the film "Girls of the Sun (Les Filles du Soleil)" at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes.

Deepika Padukone waves as she arrives for the screening of the film "Ash is Purest White (Jiang hu er nv)" at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France.

Kendall Jenner poses as she arrives for the Secret Chopard Party on the sidelines of the 71st Cannes film festival in Cannes.

Lupita Nyong'o poses as she arrives for the Chopard party on the sidelines of the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes.

Eva Herzigova Photo: AFP/AP