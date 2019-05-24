Cannes red carpet: Jasmine Tookes, Hafsia Herzi, Ophelie Bau...

French actor Romeo Delacour (2ndL), French actress Hafsia Herzi (4thL), French actress Ophelie Bau (5thL), French actor Shain Boumedine (6thL), French actress Lou Luttiau (6thR), French actress Alexia Chardard (5thR), French actor Salim Kechiouche (4thR), French actress Marie Bernard (3rdR) and guests pose as they arrive for the screening of the film "Mektoub, My Love : Intermezzo" at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. (AFP)
Jasmine Tookes
Tilda Swinton (R) and her daughter Honor arrive for the screening of the film "Parasite (Gisaengchung)" at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. (AFP)
Leonardo DiCaprio, US film director Quentin Tarantino and his wife Israeli singer Daniella Pick, British film producer David Heyman, US producer Shannon McIntosh, Australian actress Margot Robbie and US actor Brad Pitt pose as they arrive for the screening of the film "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood".
Dakota Fanning
Michelle Rodriguez
Elle Fanning
Australian-Sudanese model Duckie Thot
Sonam Kapoor
Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Quentin Tarantino and Margot Robbie Photos: AFP
Aishwarya Rai poses as she arrives for the screening of the film "La Belle Epoque" at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. (AFP)
Pixie Lott (R) and British model Oliver Cheshire (AFP)
French actor Pascal Greggory, British actor Ariyon Bakare, US director Ira Sachs, French actress Isabelle Huppert, Belgian actor Jeremie Renier, Portuguese actor Carloto Cotta and Swiss producer Michel Merkt arrive for the screening of the film "Frankie" at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. (AFP)
French actor Jean Dujardin, French actress Marion Cotillard and French actor Gilles Lellouche arrive for the screening of the film "La Belle Epoque" at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. (AFP)
Mallika Sherawat (AFP)
Priyanka Chopra poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Rocketman' at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes. (AP)
Photo: AFP
Deepika Padukone poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Rocketman' at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes. (AP)
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP
Eva Longoria (AP)
Taron Egerton, center, ties the shoelaces of singer Elton John, center top, as they pose with actors Bryce Dallas Howard, from left, Kit Connor, producer David Furnish, director Dexter Fletcher, actor Richard Madden, producer Adam Bohling and music producer Giles Martin upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Rocketman' at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France. (AP)
Bella Hadid (AP)
Dita Von Teese (AFP)
Sririta Jensen poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Les Miserables' at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes. Photo: AFP
Alessandra Ambrosio poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Les Miserables' at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes. Photo: Reuters
Julianne Moore Photo: AFP
Carla Bruni-Sarkozy Photo: AFP
Elle Fanning Photo: Reuters
Amber Heard Photo: AFP