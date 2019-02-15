Cardi B spotted wearing engagement ring

By Bang

Cardi B has been seen wearing her engagement ring for the first time since she rekindled her romance with her husband Offset.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker had removed the piece of jewellery when she split from her rapper husband but things seem to be going well for the couple if the piece of jewellery is anything to go by.

The pair were seen out together at the Ignite Angels and Devils Pre-Valentine's Day party in Bel Air, California, with Cardi's massive engagement ring clearly on display, E! News reports.

Cardi had previously spoken out about why she refused to go to marriage counselling with Offset, even though they were trying to work things out for the sake of their six-month-old baby daughter Kulture.

She said: "I decided on my own. Nobody makes my decisions about my life but me. I didn't want to go to marriage counselling. He suggested it, but it's like, 'I don't want to go.' There's no counsellor or nothing that could make me change my mind."