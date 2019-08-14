Carey Hart 'proud' of Pink

By Bang

Carey Hart surprised his wife Pink with flowers and a handwritten note, in which he gushed about being "so proud" of her.

The motocross rider sent a stunning bouquet of flowers to his wife to celebrate the end of her 'Beautiful Trauma' European tour and accompanied the gift with a hand-written note praising the 'Raise a Glass' hitmaker - with whom he has children Willow, eight, and two-year-old Jameson - for her accomplishments.

He wrote: "Congrats baby! All I can say is 'wow,' I'm so proud of the person you are, you've pulled off the impossible.

"Record-setting tour, chart-topping album, amazing mother, and loving wife.

"I'm so fortunate to be shotgun with you through the whole experience.

"I love you so much, and can't wait to celebrate life with you after the tour."

The 39-year-old singer - who has been on tour on-and-off since March 2018 - joked she'd been taken by surprise at the show of emotion from her husband.

Sharing a picture of the flowers and letter on Instagram, she captioned the post: "Thank you, babe. I told the audience about this last night and we all decided that Hell has officially frozen over."

Meanwhile, Pink previously revealed she and Carey had been having joint therapy throughout their marriage.

She recently said: "We have been in couples counselling almost our entire 17 years that we've been together."

And the 'Just Give Me A Reason' singer also opened up about her anxiety and depression and admitted she can relate to others who suffer.

She added: "For my generation I feel like it was depression and suicide and suicide is super prevalent still, but now it's like it comes from a place of anxiety ... And I get that, I fully understand that, and I've been depressed; I have anxiety. I overthink everything."