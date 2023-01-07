Adele Opens Up About Chronic Back Pain and Sciatica During Las Vegas Residency

By Emirates247

Adele is getting candid about a health struggle that has been impacting her during her Las Vegas residency run. After having difficulty walking across the stage during a live New Year's Eve show in Las Vegas, the songstress revealed that she is suffering from sciatica, a condition characterized by sharp and intense pain that runs up the sciatic nerve and can cause discomfort and pain in the lower back, hips, and thighs.

In 2021, Adele revealed that she has dealt with slipped discs in her back in the past. "I've been in pain with my back for, like, half of my life, really," Adele shared. "It flares up, normally due to stress or from a stupid bit of posture."

Sciatica is often caused by a herniated disc or spinal stenosis, which can put pressure on the sciatic nerve and cause pain to radiate down the leg. Treatment options for sciatica include pain medication, physical therapy, and in severe cases, surgery.

Despite her chronic back pain and sciatica, Adele has been performing sold-out shows in Las Vegas and even used one show back in December as an opportunity to serenade her boyfriend, Rich Paul, for his birthday. The 34-year-old British chart-topper has been making headlines with her talent and perseverance in the face of discomfort and pain.

