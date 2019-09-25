Alex Reid and fiancée suffer another miscarriage

By Bang

Alex Reid and his fiancée have suffered another miscarriage.

The 44-year-old former cage fighter has been left devastated after his partner Nikki Manashe lost their fifth baby following another gruelling round of IVF.

Taking to his Instagram account, he said: "It brings me with great sadness that I have to write this post. Today we lost our 5th baby Phoenix Reid. No words can describe the pain that couples go through who lose a child.

"My amazing partner @ivf_chasing_dreams has been through so much from painful treatments to operations time and time again.

Women who go through IVF I salute your bravery, men who stand by there sides I respect you. We will have our happily ever after.

"But for now it's time to rest and heal a broken heart."

Nikki shared the same news with her followers and said she was determined to meet her "rainbow baby" after her "soul" has had time to heal.

She said: "Unfortunately today the scan confirmed that Baby Phoenix Reid was no longer viable. We are heart broken and devastated.

"I was so excited to announce this baby but unfortunately I am announcing my 5th angel baby in heaven. Having now lost 5 babies we are determined to meet our rainbow baby. I have so much sympathy for others going through this because it really does break your soul."

Alex and Nikki - who have been engaged since 2014 - have suffered one ectopic pregnancy, in which a fertilised egg implants itself outside of the womb, and three miscarriages - including twins.

Alex said at the time: "We couldn't wait to hold you and now we can only hold you in our hearts. We are absolutely devastated and I wasn't going to go public with this but I am to raise awareness. Next time you post a picture of your pregnant bump or your gorgeous baby think of those less fortunate."

The mixed martial artist was previously married to Katie Price.