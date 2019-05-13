Alex Rodriguez lost six pounds for Met Gala

By Bang

Alex Rodriguez lost over six lbs. in two days so he wouldn't "look fat" at the 2019 Met Gala next to his fiancée Jennifer Lopez.

The 43-year-old retired baseball star uploaded a YouTube video earlier this week in which he spoke about his intense preparations for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's 2019 Costume Institute Gala, including his six pound weight loss mission which he underwent in order to fit into his size 44 Versace tuxedo.

Alex - who usually wears a size 48 - said in the video: "I used to exercise for big games against the Red Sox, now I exercise not to look fat at the Met Ball.

"You see this goofy suit that I'm wearing? It's to sweat, sweat baby sweat. I have this crazy pink tuxedo that Jennifer Lopez and Versace are making me wear and I need to lose exactly six-and-a-half pounds. I'm taking two yoga classes and running the stairs for an hour. And I haven't eaten in 24 hours.

"I'm going to have to hold my stomach in all night. Now I haven't had steak in four days that gets me very angry."

The sports star credited yoga, strategic sweating and stair-running as key parts of his weight-loss routine, and managed to meet his goal in just two days, before he enjoyed "an entire pizza" after the event.

Jennifer and Alex both stunned at the gala, which had a theme of Camp: Notes on Fashion, with Alex's pink suit complimenting the degradé Swarovski crystal-laden Versace gown that his 'Hustlers' star fiancée donned.

The 'Second Act' star recently said she found it "difficult" to wear the dress, though, as the designer Luigi Massi passed away last month, at the age of 53.

In a behind-the-scenes video posted on her YouTube channel, 49-year-old Jennifer said: "We're saddened this year and cried during our first fitting, putting on this gown.

"Knowing Luigi was making this gown when he passed away. It's difficult, but at the same time it's also a celebration of his work."