Alex Rodriguez praises 'beautiful' Jennifer Lopez

By Bang

Alex Rodriguez has praised his "beautiful" fiancée Jennifer Lopez for "working so hard".

The 43-year-old retired baseball star got engaged to the 'Shades of Blue' actress earlier this month, and has now heaped praise on the beauty for her hard work, as she prepares to head to the set of her new movie project 'Hustlers'.

In a post on Instagram, Alex wrote: "This beautiful woman starts shooting her movie tomorrow, Hustlers. I won't play spoiler, but I can't wait until you all see how she transforms herself into a completely different character!!"

"She's been working so hard lately. I'm glad we were able to enjoy a quick little break before she dives into this new project. Love you baby and continue to shine, fly high and inspire all of us."

Alex's sweet words come after the pair recently revealed they do "everything" together, including raising their blended family, Jennifer and ex-husband Marc Anthony's 11-year-old twins Max and Emme, and Alex and his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis' two daughters, Natasha, 14, and 10-year-old Ella.

Jennifer, 49, said: "Everything that we do, we do together. He knows my dreams and I know his dreams, and together we feel like we're stronger..."

"We're constantly supporting each other in our individual endeavours and thinking about all the things that we can build together."

And after recently returning home from the Bahamas vacation where they got engaged, the couple couldn't be happier together.

Jennifer told People magazine: "We're really happy."

Alex added: "We have an appreciation for where we are in our lives today, and that's what we're enjoying the most."