Alex Rodriguez praises Jennifer Lopez

By Bang

Alex Rodriguez heaped praise on his fiancée Jennifer Lopez after she struggled with a tough show.

In a tour diary from her 'It's My Party' tour, shared onto her YouTube channel over the weekend, Jennifer is battling clogged sinuses as she performs in San Jose, California, and Las Vegas.

She tells him: "It was a tough show for me."

To which he replies: "It was the best show I've seen so far. It was Saturday night in Vegas and you guys killed it. And you showed why you're a champion, baby. Every time I see the show it keeps getting better and better and better. But wait, I don't know what you're talking about! Your voice was the best I've ever heard it! Babe, when you held that note, are you kidding me? And your voice ... by the way, you've never sounded better."

Meanwhile, Alex recently branded Jennifer as a superhero.

He said: "I've never met anyone who's more honest. She's so authentic and genuine. It was strange to see someone of such magnitude be so normal, be such a great mother and partner and friend. How can you be like this and then go perform in front of 80,000 people? But that's her superpower."

Jennifer recently said she was "wary" of the idea of marrying Alex after having already gone through three divorces but when he got down on one knee, it just felt right.

She said: "I was very wary after everything I've been through. I was just sussing it out until then. I was like, 'I don't know, maybe yes, maybe no, I really love [Alex], I like him.' Everything seemed almost too perfect too soon, so I was like, 'Wait, what's happening?' When it happened, I think it was the right time - we knew.

"It's great to have a best friend and a partner you can really build with, and I just feel like, with Alex and I, that's what it's like. We're very similar ... it's one of those things, you meet a like-minded person who is trying to be the best person they can be and always trying to grow, and then they help you grow and you help them grow. I'm better here, he's better there and we're better together."