Amy Schumer shares new photo of son Gene

By Bang

Amy Schumer has posted a sweet new photo of her son Gene.

The 'Trainwreck' star shared a snap of her baby son - who she shares with her husband Chris Fischer - to her Instagram account, where she also urged people to donate to Immigrant Families Together, which helps and supports immigrant families who have been torn apart.

She wrote on Instagram: "Here is our son Gene. He likes looking around and laughing at his toy the black and white butterfly. Always down for a nap and a good cry if the poops are on the reg he wanted me to tell you guys he wants you to volunteer or donate here @immfamtogether"

Following the baby's arrival last month, Amy thanked her doula - which is a non-medical companion who supports a birthing woman by providing continuous care before, during, or after childbirth - and her doctors for helping her through the arrival of her son Gene.

In a lengthy Instagram post, she wrote: "Ok here's my post baby annoying post and my takeaway from pregnancy. Women are the bomb. Men are cool and whatever but women are f***ing warriors and capable of anything. I was lucky enough to get to have a doula. Her name @domino_kirke @carriagehousebirth what do doulas do? I don't totally know But what she did was make me and Chris feel totally secure and supported throughout my pregnancy and the birth process. I really recommend getting one if you can ... Doctor Brill and all the nurses and pediatricians at Lenox Hill and all the other hospitals i spent time in this year, thank you for everything. I did Pilates with strong women and went for walks.

"I threw up violently and felt sick mostly every day of my pregnancy. Hyperemesis is real and it's awful. But what they say is true. The second you give birth it's gone. @hgmoms has the best research I found on the condition The only thing that helped me with my nausea was products from @thelordjones"