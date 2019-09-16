Angelina Jolie making kids' show

By Bang

Angelina Jolie is making a children's programme for the BBC.

The 44-year-old actress-and-director - who has Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11, with former husband Brad Pitt - thinks the next generation need to be "prepared" to tackle global issues but she doesn't just want to educate her own children about it.

Asked about values she teaches her children, Angelina told Britain's HELLO! magazine: "Kindness - to others and themselves. It's important to be humble - know the freedoms you have and what you've been blessed with and make sure you help others. And always remember your place - we're all human and very flawed. We're tiny pieces in a much bigger world.

"As they grow up, I find my children are strong individuals but still open-minded. I try to lead by example and be kind and gracious, as my mother was - and loving and tolerant. But when there's a fight that needs to be had, get in there. We need to prepare the next generation because there's so much happening in the world - they're up against it.

"I'm working on a programme for children with the BBC. We're counting on our children so we must give them the right knowledge and support.

"We've made a lot of advances and mistakes - we need to be honest and educate them about the world.

And Angelina is also working on a factual book for children about their rights.

She added: "I'm also working on a book about kids' rights with Amnesty. It's written for children.

"Often we can encourage children to know their rights and speak out, but in parts of the world they're hurt or jailed for doing so.

"We have to be realistic and give children the right tools and information."