Ariana Grande asks fans to take coronavirus pandemic more seriously

By Bang

Ariana Grande has urged her fans to take the coronavirus pandemic more seriously.

The '7 Rings' hitmaker - whose fanbase is mostly made up of the younger generation - took to social media to voice her frustration at those who have the "mindset" of "we will be fine, because we're young" and fumed that some people need to be more considerate and caring of other people.

Ariana began her series of Twitter posts: "I understand that is how u felt weeks ago, but please read about what's going on. Don't turn a blind eye.

"The 'we will be fine because we're young' mindset is putting people who aren't young and/or healthy in a lot of danger. you sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. like now. (sic)"

The singer added: "like your hip hop yoga class can f***ing wait i promise"

The 26-year-old pop star went on to apologise to anyone she may have disrespected who still has to work, despite US President Donald Trump declaring a national state of emergency in response to the outbreak, and insisted she "entirely supports their frustration".

She continued: "well some of us have to work!"

i understand and entirely support your frustration. i do not mean to disrespect anyone who doesn't have the privilege of cancelled work or being able to call out of their work. but, this is a national emergency and a pandemic of global proportion. "

The 'God is a Woman' hitmaker then called on her followers to help pass a bill to give financial support and much more amid the health crisis, by calling their senators instead of replying to her with their "frustration".

She added: "i am agreeing w yall. these are the times when the world should rely on their governments to support the plan for all citizens to stay at home and lessen the threat of infection and the spread of the virus ... please support h.r.6201 which has passed the house. this bill will provide people w necessary financial support in terms of paid sick leave / unemployment due to corona virus / isolation / prevention ! please contact your senate to support the passing of this bill ! urgently ... instead of responding with your frustration ( that i totally agree with and support ) call your senators ! we need them to support this plan. everyone deserves to be financially supported and feel safe at home during this time "

