By Bang

Ariana Grande feels "too grateful" to sleep.

The 25-year-old singer woke up early on Saturday (21.06.19) morning, and took to Twitter to say that although she's currently battling bronchitis and should really be getting more sleep to help her recovery, she felt "too grateful to go back to bed".

She wrote: "I'm sleeeep .... body, throat, everything tired as hell .... but grateful. too grateful to go back to bed if that's a thing"

Although the '7 Rings' hitmaker didn't explain what's making her feel so thankful, she is currently on tour, and so her message could be in regards to the shows she's been performing.

Earlier this week, Ariana revealed she has been struggling with bronchitis, but was still "so happy" to be able to perform for her fans.

She tweeted: "man i always get sick on tour and like never get better lol. i've had bronchitis the past few shows (who's surprised? no one)... but getting better. love y'all so much and this tour is a dream. new york, you make me sooooo happy. my babies have the best energy in the world."

The singer's sickness comes after she said she has kept her tour dates closer to home to help with her mental health, after fans wondered why she had added more US tour dates - including four back-to-back Florida shows - without expanding her European leg.

She explained: "The truth is: european leg is going to be a big step. I'm really excited about it and grateful to do it! "But since you're asking, this is simply the best i'm capable of at this time and keeping me closer to home for a majority of the dates is what's best for my health rn. love u!"

The 'Thank U, Next' singer added that it's "the best" she can do at the moment, and she said she's thankful for her fans for "understanding the pace" she's setting for herself.

She tweeted: "Thank u ! i'm very excited about them tbh. doing the best i can do for right now and so grateful for my health and for this chapter and for my fans for supporting and understanding the pace i'm moving at. soooo grateful for u. thank u."