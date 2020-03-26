Ariana Grande promises new music if people stay home

By Bang

Ariana Grande has shared a snippet of a new song and promised more will follow if her fans "stay inside" during the coronavirus crisis.

The '7 Rings' hitmaker shared a 45-second clip of the untitled track on social media overnight and reminded her Arianators that by staying in and self-isolating they are helping to flatten the curve of the virus, which means she'll be able to get back to the studio much quicker.

On part of the song, she sings: "No more playing safe / Let's take it all the way."

She captioned the post on Instagram and Twitter: "i miss making things

can't wait to get back to work but for now let's stay inside pls"

It's the first taste of something new since her feature on Donald Glover's new LP on the track 'Time', and her first solo material since her 2019 LP, 'Thank U, Next'.

Ariana's new music taster comes after she urged her fans to take the pandemic more seriously.

The 'Dangerous Woman' singer took voiced her frustration at those who have the "mindset" of "we will be fine, because we're young" and fumed that some people need to be more considerate and caring of other people.

Ariana began her series of Twitter posts: "I understand that is how u felt weeks ago, but please read about what's going on. Don't turn a blind eye.

"The 'we will be fine because we're young' mindset is putting people who aren't young and/or healthy in a lot of danger. you sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. like now."

The singer added: "like your hip hop yoga class can f***ing wait i promise"

The 26-year-old pop star went on to apologise to anyone she may have disrespected who still has to work, despite US President Donald Trump declaring a national state of emergency in response to the outbreak, and insisted she "entirely supports their frustration".

She continued: "well some of us have to work!"

i understand and entirely support your frustration. i do not mean to disrespect anyone who doesn't have the privilege of cancelled work or being able to call out of their work. but, this is a national emergency and a pandemic of global proportion."

