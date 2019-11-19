Ariana Grande's illness '10 times worse'

By Bang

Ariana Grande's illness has gotten "10 times worse".

The '7 Rings' hitmaker revealed over the weekend she was struggling to breathe after becoming "very sick" whilst on tour, and she has now claimed her sickness has become even worse, as she was forced to cancel her scheduled performance in Lexington, Kentucky, on Sunday (17.11.19).

Speaking in an Instagram video, she said: "I woke up kind of 10 times worse and it hurts so bad to swallow. I'm not really sure what's going on. But I, unfortunately, don't think I will be able to push through tonight. I am so sad and sorry. I'm so upset but of course obviously, you will be refunded.

"I'm just really devastated. Thank you for understanding and sending love. I will keep you posted as soon as I know what is going on with my body. Thank you for understanding and I am so sorry."

Ariana, 26, had previously explained her "throat and head" were in "so much pain" due to her illness.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "so i'm still very sick. i've been sick since the last london show. i don't know how it's possible but my throat and head are still in so much pain. i sound okay i'm just in a lot of pain and it's difficult to breath during the show. (sic)"

At the time, it was unclear whether she would have to cancel any performances, but she did admit her Lexington show had been thrown into doubt.

She added: "i am seeing my doctor and trying my v best to get better for tomorrow's show. the last thing i would ever want to do is cancel a show at this point with so few left. i'm truly cherishing every moment of this.

"i just really don't know what's happening with my body right now and need to figure it out. please take this as a gentle heads up. i don't want anyone to feel blindsided tomorrow if god forbid i can't make the show happen.

"love you with all my heart and will keep you posted. (sic)"

The 'God is a Woman' singer has not yet given an update on any further shows, but she is due to perform in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday (19.11.19).