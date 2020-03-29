Armani Group increases support to coronavirus fight

By Bang

The Armani Group is stepping up its efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The company has announced plans to convert its four Italian production sites in order to produce single-use medical overalls for healthcare workers who are dealing with the health crisis.

Italy - which has been on lockdown since March 9 - is one of the worst-affected countries in the world, and Armani has now pledged to offer more assistance in the ongoing fight.

Previously, the company - which was founded by the iconic designer Giorgio Armani in 1975 - announced plans to donate as much as 1.25 million euros to Italy's Civil Protection, as well as a number of Italian hospitals and other institutions around the country.

Earlier this year, Armani was forced to stage a Milan Fashion Week show without an audience due to the pandemic.

The company explained in a statement at the time: "The show will be shown behind closed doors, due to the recent developments of coronavirus in Italy, live-streamed in front of an empty theatre on the Armani website, therefore please do not attend the show this afternoon.

"The decision was taken to safeguard the well-being of all his invited guests by not having them attend crowded spaces."

Italy is the worst-affected country in Europe in relation to the pandemic, and the northern region of Lombardy - where the city of Milan is situated - was identified as a hotspot for the virus earlier this month.

