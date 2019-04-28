Arnold Schwarzenegger praises son at college graduation

By Bang

Arnold Schwarzenegger is "so proud" of his son, after he graduated college.

The 71-year-old actor took to Instagram on Saturday to share a picture of himself with his 21-year-old son Joseph Baena at his college graduation, as the youngster celebrated graduating from Pepperdine University.

Alongside the image of himself and Joseph, Arnold wrote: "Congratulations Joseph! Four years of hard work studying business at Pepperdine and today is your big day! You have earned all of the celebration and I'm so proud of you. I love you! (sic)"

The 'Terminator' star has Joseph with his former housekeeper Mildred Baena, and is also father to Katherine, 29, Christina, 27, Patrick, 25, and Christopher, 21, all of whom he has with his wife Maria Shriver.

Despite having just graduated college, Joseph already has ambitions of following in his father's footsteps by taking up bodybuilding, and Arnold - who won Mr. Olympia six consecutive times - said he'd be delighted to see his son take part in the classic physique competition.

He said: "He's very serious about it and I'm very happy about it because I said to him, 'It's important to take care of your body, train hard, if you're passionate about that, but also study hard, because the key is to get your business degree at Pepperdine.'

"He is very serious about this whole thing. He wants to compete in one of the classic physique competitions ...

"He's training very hard ... I'm a big believer in also training for strength ... I put it on 455 and he did two reps. I saw him do one and I was like, 'Go for the second one, Joseph...'"