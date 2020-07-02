Bella Hadid face of new Calvin Klein Swim collection

By Bang

Bella Hadid is the star of Calvin Klein's new swimwear campaign.

The 23-year-old model - who is a brand ambassador for the company - will front the American brand's CK Spring 2020 Swim collection in a campaign shot by British fashion photographer Charlotte Wales.

Bella - the younger sister of 25-year-old model Gigi Hadid - can be seen posing in several pieces from the range including a hot pink swimsuit and in an black one piece in which she is seen posing underwater.

The collection is inspired by 90s fashion and come emblazoned with the classic Calvin Klein logo across all swimsuits, whilst the bikinis have the company's retro logo.

The new campaign is not the first time that Bella has fronted an advertising push for Calvin Klein swimwear.

Last year, Bella was chosen as one of the faces of the company's Summer 2019 collection alongside models Abby Champion and Matthew Noszka.

The catwalk star also was one of the models that appeared in the #MyCalvins IRL underwear ad campaign along with Naomi Campbell, Diplo, Cara Taylor and Beth Ditto.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Bella starred in a Jacquemus campaign which was shot over FaceTime due to social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the deadly respiratory illness.

The campaign - which is called Jacquemus At Home - was photographed by Pierre-Ange Carlotti and creative-directed by the label's designer Simon Porte Jacquemus, with Bella responsible for doing her own hair and make-up.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.