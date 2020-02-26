Bella Hadid heads to the Dior Institute after Milan Fashion Week

By Bang

Bella Hadid headed to the Dior Institute in Paris after starring at Milan Fashion Week.

The 23-year-old model - who is one of the world's best-paid catwalk stars - has taken to Instagram to reveal that she went to the Institute for a series of beauty treatments after a hectic week in Italy.

Alongside some behind-the-scenes snaps from the Institute, Bella wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "recharging @ the dreamiest place in paris.... @diorskincare , Dior Institute, my bestie really knows me @fannybourdettedonon "

The Institute's overarching ambition is to "make women not only more beautiful but happier".

And according to the brand, the Dior Skincare Treatments have been created to deliver visible and tangible results.

Meanwhile, Bella recently announced she was donating 600 trees to be planted in order to offset her carbon footprint.

The American star - who is the younger sister of fellow model Gigi Hadid - admitted it "makes [her] sad" that her job requires so much travel by plane, so she wants to do what she can to help the planet.

She wrote on Instagram: "Donating 600 trees to be planted , 20 for each flight I took these past 3 months and probably will continue for the rest of the year.

"It makes me sad how much my job effects my carbon footprint and of how brutally climate change is obviously effecting the world. Mother Nature needs some love. (sic)"

At the time, Bella explained that the trees would be planted in her home state of California, to make up for those lost in wildfires, and she also asked fans for suggestions as to where else she should "show some love".

She continued: "This is so exciting and interesting to me, that even though I'm not physically there, trees are being brought to life in the most incredible places that are in demand of them! it's the air we breathe, the water we drink, the biodiversity and animal life we need."

