Bella Hadid: We need to stick together during pandemic

By Bang

Bella Hadid has urged her Instagram followers to "stick together" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 23-year-old model has taken to the photo-sharing platform to encourage her fans to throw their support behind the people of New York, explaining that the health crisis has worsened long-standing problems in the city.

Alongside a photo of the Big Apple, Bella wrote: "Missing you out there [love heart emoji]

"I woke up thinking so much about this city. I miss you New York [love heart emoji] I'm following up on my latest donation to @foodbank4nyc today.. through the help and generosity of people like you, @foodbank4nyc has served 12.5 million meals during this global emergency. With the link in my bio, we have brought in 12,500 meals and that's without my donations. So incredible... [love heart emoji] (sic)"

Bella subsequently explained the extent of the problems facing underprivileged people in New York.

She said: "The reality of all of this is that 1.2 MILLION New Yorkers were already without reliable access to nutritious meals.

"Through this global emergency, Food Bank Nyc is now seeing a 50% increase in need, with no immediate slowdown in sight. the best thing we can do is continue to increase awareness , for now and post- COVID, to help support the families of NYC who are struggling.. Nearly 40% of New York's soup kitchens and food pantries are closed.

"This is why we need to stick together and help in any way we can. Whether that is donating or just spreading the word. Let's continue to think about the ones around us. Love you all so much. (sic)"

