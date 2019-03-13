Beyoncé is 'scared of eyeshadow' now she's 'grown up'

By Bang

Beyoncé is getting "scared of eye shadow" as she gets older.

Make-up artist Sir John Barnett has revealed the 37-year-old singer is careful about how much product she uses on her eyes since she's "grown up" and instead experiments with "statement lips" and "blush".

In an interview with Britain's HELLO! magazine, he said: "I will say though, now she's grown up - she's getting scared of eye shadow in a way that might speak to other women who are maturing."

"She's saying 'How much is too much' so we experiment with statement lips and play around with blush."

The L'Oreal ambassador praised the 'Hold Up' hitmaker for being able to do a "good basic face" of make-up with "beautiful blush" and a "serious lip" when she's not got him on hand to assist her.

He said: "She does a good basic face. I can tell when she's done her own make-up because she'll give herself a brow and she applied liquid eyeliner and mascara.

"She also does a beautiful blush and likes to give herself a serious lip - I'm like 'Go ahead girl!'

John added that it was actually the 'Sorry' singer who taught him how to apply demi-lashes; false eyelashes which are short in the inner corner of the eyes and long at the end.

He said: "She actually taught me how to apply a demi-lash. She talks a strip of lashes and cuts them down and cuts them down and applies the shorter lashes that are supposed to sit in the inner corner of the eye to the outer edge. "

As for what the star uses when she's on the move; John insisted that he is "in love" with Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night oil and for a cold climate always packs the SK-II Facial Treatment Essence.