Beyonce thanks fans for braving the elements for Ivy Park launch

By Bang

Beyonce has thanked her fans for waiting "in the snow and rain" for her Ivy Park launch.

The 38-year-old singer - who has full ownership of the brand after previously teaming up with Topshop - has now collaborated with Adidas for a brand new activewear collection and she has been "humbled" by the reaction to the fresh designs.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "I want to say a huge thank you to all of the incredible human beings who stood in those long lines in the snow and rain.

"All the beautiful people who waited in the waiting room online. All of the friends and family who took the time to film videos and dress up in the unboxing.

"I am humbled, grateful and proud. Y'all look so good in your IVY PARK. I love you deep. B"

Hailey Bieber wasted no time in voicing her support for the 'Formation' singer, as she hailed her as royalty alongside a heart emoji.

She simply commented on the post: "Queen"

Earlier this month, Beyonce and her husband Jay Z sent 'The Morning Show' star Reese Witherpoon a case of champagne after they shared a glass at the Golden Globes.

The couple sent the actress a surprise after she had revealed she leant over to ask them for a glass of their Ace of Spades bubbly - which they snuck into the awards ceremony.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she wrote: "Y'all! Came home to the best surprise from @beyonce and Jay-Z (sic)"

The champagne came with a note that read, "More water from Jay and B."

And Reese soon cracked open the case and started drinking.

She told her followers: "It's 11:30. We're drinking champagne. Who cares? It's from Jay Z and Beyoncé. It's really good. It's a good way to start the new year."

Beyonce and Jay Z snuck in their own drinks to the award show, with a security guard was pictured near them carrying two bottles of Ace Of Spades champagne behind his back.

The bottles were later spotted on their table along with the Moet & Chandon, who were sponsoring the event.

