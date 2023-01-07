Bhumi Pednekar: A Versatile and Bankable Actor in Bollywood

By Emirates247

Bhumi Pednekar, a prominent actress in Bollywood, is looking forward to the release of six films in the new year, including "Bheed," "The Ladykiller," "Afwaa," "Bhakshak," and "Mere Husband Ki Biwi." Throughout her career, Pednekar has demonstrated her versatility and range as an actor, starring in films such as "Dum Laga Ke Haisha," "Badhaai Do," "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha," "Lust Stories," "Sonchiriya," "Saand Ki Aankh," "Bala," "Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan," "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare," and "Govinda Naam Mera." She has received praise for her performances and has gained a reputation as a highly talented and bankable actor in Bollywood.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.