Billie Eilish to release t-shirt range with Uniqlo

By Bang

Billie Eilish has teamed up with Takashi Murakami for a limited edition collaboration with Uniqlo.

The 18-year-old singer has joined forces with the esteemed art icon to create a Uniqlo T-Shirt (UT) collection that combines their respective styles.

Each design is exclusive to Uniqlo, with a brand rep saying in a statement that the pieces will give fans "new discoveries in each [artist's] visions."

The collection will be launching in late May, and a video posted to Uniqlo's Instagram account teases some of the items in the range, though they are displayed without colour.

The clip features a completely white mannequin dressed in white shoes, tracksuit bottoms, and a t-shirt, all of which are devoid of colour.

Uniqlo captioned the post: "Coming Soon. #BillieEilishxMurakamiUT

@uniqlo.ut @billieeilish @takashipom (sic)"

For artist Takashi Murakami, this is not the first time he has teamed up with the Japanese casual wear brand, after previously designing a line for the label in 2018 that was inspired by the 'Doraemon' manga.

He said at the time: "The merchandise I create has never been for profit. It's just because I was curious. But I've always wanted to explore what comes after Andy Warhol and Jeff Koons have done, because I wanted to explore that line further. So it was always a part of my fine art activity."

Meanwhile, Billie launched a sustainable fashion line with H&M earlier this year, including oversized t-shirts, sweaters, and bucket hats made from sustainable materials.

Alongside a promo pic for the line, H&M wrote on Instagram in January:

"We can't bite our tongues any longer: Billie Eilish's merch is out now! @blohsh #HM #blohsh (sic)"

The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker has also teamed up with the likes of Urban Outfitters and Bershka for collections in the past.

