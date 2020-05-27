Britney Spears quarantined for two weeks before she could see her sons

By Bang

Britney Spears self-quarantined for two weeks before her ex-husband Kevin Federline would allow her to see their sons.

The 'Toxic' hitmaker has been spending the last 14 days in quarantine in Los Angeles due to the coronavirus pandemic, because her former spouse Kevin didn't want her to see their sons until he was sure she wasn't carrying the virus.

Source with "knowledge of the situation" have told TMZ that Britney went to visit her family in Louisiana in April, and when she returned at the end of the month, Kevin insisted she quarantine for at least two weeks before she was able to spend time with Sean, 14, and Jayden, 13.

The insider also told the publication Kevin has been homeschooling the two teenagers since the middle of March, when schools were closed due to the outbreak of the virus.

Britney, 38, is said to have had "no issues" complying with Kevin's quarantine request, and she's since seen her sons twice at her home, with each visit lasting "a couple of hours".

Meanwhile, the 'Slumber Party' singer recently had her conservatorship extended until the end of the summer, after judge Brenda Penny determined that a hearing cannot take place at present due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The extension means her long-time care manager Jodi Montgomery will continue to serve as her conservator, after she took on the role last year when Britney's father stepped down.

In May last year, Britney asked to be freed from the conservatorship after alleging her father was responsible for having her committed to a mental facility and forced her to take drugs after she checked in for 30 days in April.

She argued that under the rules of the conservatorship Jamie did not have the power to either commit her against her will or make her take prescription pills.

The judge presiding over the case ordered a thorough investigation of all the people involved in the conservatorship in order to properly assess whether the restraints on the singer should be loosened or modified.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.