Britney Spears will perform again

By Bang

Britney Spears will "of course" perform again.

The 'Piece Of Me' hitmaker has insisted she will take to the stage again after her manager Larry Rudolph claimed she may "never" perform again.

When asked by reporters if she would go on stage, she said: "Of course."

Britney's manager Larry previously clarified his comments after it was reported he said the star may "never" perform again.

In a statement, Larry said: "Other media sources seem to be picking up my quotes to TMZ as implying that Britney will never work again. That's not what I said. I simply said that the Vegas residency is now officially off and that she hasn't called me in months to talk about doing anything so I'm not sure if or when she will ever want to work again.

"It's that simple. She calls me if and when she wants to work. Other than that I'm not involved in anything else. Not the conservatorship, not her medical treatment, not her kids. Nothing else."

Earlier this week, Larry had said it would be a long time before Britney performs again, and seemingly hinted she may never return to the stage.

He was quoted as saying: "As the person who guides her career - based on the information I and all of the professionals who work with her are being told on a need-to-know basis - from what I have gathered it's clear to me she should not be going back to do this Vegas residency, not in the near future and possibly never again."

Britney appeared in front of a judge earlier this month in a bid to be freed from her conservatorship, which has seen her father take control of her finances and life since her breakdown in 2007. In her court appearance, Britney alleged her father committed her to the mental health facility last month against her will, and also forced her to take drugs.