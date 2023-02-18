Bruce Willis Diagnosed with 'Frontotemporal Dementia'

By Hollywoodreporter

The family of megastar Bruce Willis issued a new statement on Thursday about the actor’s health, confirming that his condition has worsened and he’s now facing frontotemporal dementia (FTD), which is hindering his ability to communicate. The news comes nearly a year after his family confirmed that Willis, 67, would be stepping away from acting due to an initial diagnosis of aphasia.

“While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” reads the official statement, attributed to wife Emma Heming Willis, ex-wife Demi Moore and his children Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn. “FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone.”

The initial statement, seen above, was posted on Rumer’s Instagram account and immediately drew well wishes from stars like Aaron Paul, Jonathan Tucker, Alyssa Milano, Wilmer Valderrama and more. “Sending hugs to you and that beautiful family of yours. Your pops is such a damn legend,” posted Paul. “Love this whole family,” responded Jonathan Tucker. Milano wrote, “Sending you love,” as did Valderrama.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, FTD refers to “a group of disorders caused by progressive nerve cell loss in the brain’s frontal lobes (the areas behind your forehead) or its temporal lobes (the regions behind your ears).” The nerve cell damage leads to loss of function in the brain regions and that can cause deterioration in behavior, personality and/or difficulty with speech and communication. Medication can help reduce irritability and depression but there are no specific treatments for FTD, which invariably gets worse over time. The speed of decline varies from case to case, per the association.

