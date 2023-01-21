BTS' Jin Completes Military Basic Training

By Etonline

BTS member Jin is giving his fans an update on his mandatory military service. The 30-year-old K-Pop star took to the social media platform Weverse to share new photos of himself in uniform after completing five weeks of basic training in South Korea.

"I'm having fun. I'm posting a photo with permission from the military," Jin wrote (per CNN). "Army, always be happy and stay well."

Jin, who is the oldest member of the hit K-pop group, is the first to enlist for the mandatory service. The law in South Korea mandates that able-bodied men serve for 18 months.

