By Bang

Channing Tatum thinks "everybody" should attend therapy.

The 39-year-old actor - who is dating pop star Jessie J - has revealed he is currently in therapy during a video posted on Instagram.

He shared: "I was just in therapy yesterday ... Yeah, I'm in therapy, whatever. Everybody, just be in therapy."

Channing - who separated from actress Jenna Dewan in 2018 - subsequently spoke about an iPhone app called Pattern, saying the app sent him a notification that used the "exact words" he'd just used.

He said: "Are you listening through the phone, Pattern? AI, the algorithm that is The Pattern, are you listening through the phone and just regurgitating the stuff I'm afraid of?

"You know what, Pattern people? You should just call me. That's what should happen right now. You should just DM me. If you know so much, you know how to get in touch with me now, don't you? So just do that. I need answers right now."

The app quickly responded to Channing's comments.

Pattern said: "Hey @channingtatum! Thanks for letting us know you planned on crashing our servers today We'll be sliding into your dms shortly "

Channing's girlfriend also responded to his unusual Instagram video, joking that she was behind the notifications the actor had received.

The brunette beauty - who has been dating Channing since October 2018 - quipped: "It's me.... I'm the pattern. I'm sliding in your dm's in 3.....2.....(sliding)....1."