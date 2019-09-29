Cheryl's in a 'great place'

By Bang

The 36-year-old singer has been single since splitting from Liam Payne - the father of her two-year-old son Bear - over a year ago, and while the former One Direction hunk has found love with Maya Henry, the 'Fight For This Love' hitmaker isn't too upset because she's doing so well.

Her best friend, Kimberley Walsh told Closer magazine: "She looks happy because she is really happy at the moment and she's in a great place.

"She was like a proud mum to me when she came to watch me in my new show ['Big the Musical'] recently.

"We're very connected and we see each other all the time."

Kimberley - who has sons Bobby, five, and Cole, two, with husband Justin Scott - loves meeting up with Cheryl so their boys can play together.

She said: "We see each other a lot - it's always different with the kids though, which is different from how we used to hang out."

"There are always playdates and days out."

"Cole and Bear really love each other too. It's so cute to see."

Cheryl previously admitted she had turned to therapy after being gripped by anxiety.

She said: "I think I actually walked through the fire, to be honest."

"I struggled for so long in silence, I wouldn't even open up to friends and family. I was very closed. I actually had therapy for a year.

"I struggled for so many years with anxiety and in my own head, thinking things ... I didn't want that to be happening when I was trying to focus on raising a child."

"It felt like my responsibilities shifted and my priorities changed and I needed to be settled in my own head to be able to give him the best that I could possibly give him."