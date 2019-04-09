By Bang

Chris Hemsworth would "love" to play James Bond.

The 35-year-old hunk doesn't think any actors would turn down the iconic role - which is currently portrayed by Daniel Craig - but he doesn't believe there's any way to put himself forward for the role as there are so many factors in the decision making process.

However, the Australian star thinks his own "ultimate calling card" for playing the secret agent was when he starred as James Hunt in the 2013 racing biopic 'Rush'.

He said: "When we were shooting 'Rush' someone had said that and I thought, Cool, if this is my audition tape, then great. I don't think you'll ever meet anyone who doesn't want to have a crack at James Bond. I'd love to do it.

"But that's up to so many elements and is way beyond myself; it's not one you can pitch yourself on to either. It's something that the community of Bond fans, Barbara Broccoli and the whole crew there agree on, and it has to be a very organic decision from them. There have been a lot of names thrown out there and a lot of brilliant people can tackle that one."

Chris also explained that if he could turn back time, he would "appreciate" what was right in front of him rather than "looking ahead" to his next film part.

He told Balance magazine: "If I go back 10 or 15 years, I feel that a lot of that time it was about, 'If I only had this, or this film, or was in this position, then that would be perfect.'

"Then I'd get to that position and very quickly there was a new goal or a new thing. I was always looking ahead and not appreciating what was right in front of me.

The 'Avengers: End Game' star - who has India, six, and five-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan with his wife Elsa - admitted that since having children, he feels more "comfortable" in his own "skin".

He continued: "The last year or so, I've cut down a lot of those things. The way I'm looking at it all is a lot more settled. My kids are a bit older and I'm getting used to being a dad and the craziness of work and balancing the two.

"I feel less need to prove a lot of things; I've ticked a lot of the boxes I wanted to tick. As a human being, I'm a little bit more comfortable in my own skin."