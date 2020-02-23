Chris Pratt is a 'professional secret keeper'

By Bang

The 40-year-old actor has teased his upcoming movie 'Jurassic World 3' but remained tight lipped on the details, insisting he is really good at keeping secrets.

Speaking to Variety, he said: "Man, I can't tell you anything, but I can tell you it's going to blow your mind. It's going to be the biggest and best yet. They spared no expense and they're bringing everybody back. Yes I had to keep it secret a long time. I'm a professional secret keeper in these movies."

Meanwhile, Chris had previously revealed the 'Jurassic World 3' team have "spared no expense" bringing back franchise favourites.

It was revealed this week that trio Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum - who starred in the original 'Jurassic Park' back in 1993 - will reunite for the upcoming third instalment in the new dinosaur saga.

Responding to the news, Pratt - who plays dinosaur handler Owen Grady in the movies - tweeted: "Just in case you hadn't seen the news. It's finally happening. Get ready for what is absolutely without a doubt going to be the biggest, baddest and best, movie of the franchise. #WeSparedNoExpense #JurassicWorld3 (sic)"

Goldblum will be back as Dr. Ian Malcolm, with Dern and Neill returning to their respective roles of Dr. Ellie Sattler and Dr. Alan Grant.

Colin Trevorrow is set to be at the helm once again, with Pratt starring alongside Bryce Dallas Howard's rights activist Claire Dearing.

'Pacific Rim: Uprising' writer Emily Charmichael has penned the screenplay for the movie with director Trevorrow based on a story he wrote with Derek Connolly.

