Chris Pratt: It's okay to feel vulnerable

By Bang

Chris Pratt thinks it's "okay to feel vulnerable".



The 40-year-old actor - who is married to author Katherine Schwarzenegger - stars in the new fantasy film 'Onward', and Chris has reflected on some of the universal messages that the movie touches on.



He said: "It's okay to feel vulnerable and it's important to understand the relationships you have in your life and not take them for granted."



The new film tells the story of two teenage elf brothers who receive a wizard's staff as a prearranged gift from their dad.



Chris admits the movie is a "story of brotherhood" - but he thinks it's equally relevant to boys and girls.



He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I don't think you have to be a boy to enjoy the story of brotherhood in this story, just like you don't have to be a girl to enjoy the sisterhood of 'Frozen'."



Meanwhile, Chris recently revealed that he and his wife celebrated Valentine's Day early.



The Hollywood actor and Katherine, 30 - who tied the knot in 2019 - were forced to celebrate the special occasion a little prematurely due to their respective work commitments.



Chris - who was previously married to Anna Faris between 2009 and 2018 - said: "My favourite night is a night in.



"We actually celebrated Valentine's Day last weekend because I knew that this weekend I would be doing junket stuff for 'Onward'."



Chris also opened up about his gift ideas for Valentine's Day, admitting he knew there was one thing his wife definitely didn't want.



He said: "If I gave her another animal for Valentine's Day, I think she would be pretty upset.



"I am going a different route. She recently gave me two kunekune pigs. They're pets. They're amazing."

