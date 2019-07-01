Chris Pratt's 'best birthday present ever'

By Bang

Chris Pratt has been given the "best birthday present ever" by his wife-to-be Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star was gifted two Kune-Kune pigs, following the sad passing of his 700lb pet boar called Magnus.

He wrote on Instagram: "Thank you Katherine for my new pet Kune-Kune pigs!!! Best birthday present ever!! We named them Tim and Faith because they're beautiful and their love is palpable and inspiring. I love them and can't wait to watch them grow. And no they will not be bacon! They are the newest members of the Friendly Kingdom, select animals including sheep, goats, and pigs who we've pardoned. They will spend their entire lives thriving at the farm, until they pass naturally many, many years from now. Historically our relationship with animals has taught us so many valuable life lessons- ranging from the harsh realities of the cycle of life to the rewards of compassion, stewardship, love and care. #godbless #friendlykingdom #farmlife"

Chris took to social media in April to reveal he is mourning the death of his pet boar, who lived with him on his ranch on San Juan Island.

He wrote on Instagram: "RIP Magnus. Our magnificent gentle Tamworth giant fell ill and passed away two days ago. This was a hard one. He was as cuddly as a 700lb boar could be. We'll miss him ... #farmlife"

However, there is better news on the horizon for the star as he recently revealed he is going to tie the knot with his fiancé Katherine.

A source said fo their wedding planning: "Katherine is taking her time with planning the wedding. Katherine and Chris have talked about a winter wedding, they are just really busy to plan anything sooner than that but plans are still fluid ... Both families are enjoying getting to know each other more too and helping planning details for the big day."