Chrissy Teigen slams rich friends for freebie requests

By Bang

Chrissy Teigen has told "rich" celebrities not to ask for freebies from her.

The 'Lip Sync Battle' star is unimpressed by the number of requests she's had from famous faces for PR boxes from her Cravings by Chrissy Teigen range - which are typically given out to influential people to promote the products - when she knows they could easily afford to buy the collection themselves.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "Please don't ask for a box. My marketing budget is not infinite but my love for you is. Also I see some of u asking and you're literally rich (sic)"

The 34-year-old beauty - who has children Luna, four, and Miles, two, with husband John Legend - reassured her fans her message wasn't directed towards them and she'll be doing "a ton of" giveaways for them.

She wrote: "[That note was] honestly just meant for my friends that are literally writing, saying, 'Uh mine hasn't gotten here yet.' That's 'cause I didn't send it to you. Just kidding...kind of."

Chrissy explained not all the boxes have been sent out yet and, amid the coronavirus pandemic, someone has been doing their best to get them all delivered.

She wrote: "I've got somebody driving around freaking Los Angeles doing this one at a time. What do you want from me? We're tiny. We're small, okay? I know it looks like everything's just easy, but I promise...you're gonna be ok."

The 'Chrissy's Court' star admitted she has a newfound appreciation for the PR boxes she receives herself, admitting she used to often donate them to other people.

She said: "Before I actually had to make my own boxes, I would get boxes all the time. I would usually donate them or give them away and I usually just didn't think twice about it.

"I was like, 'Oh I'm sure the person that made this probably doesn't even know this box came to me.' And then I started making my own...

"And holy s**t it's a ton of work. Shout out and much love to people who do it on their own. I had a lot of help...I put it together, it's very curated, it's like a labour of love.

"And I will never ever throw away or not thank somebody profusely for being sent one."

