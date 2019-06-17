Courteney Cox has Friends reunion for 55th birthday

By Bang

Courteney Cox reunited with Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow for her birthday over the weekend.

The former 'Friends' actress - who played Monica Geller in all 10 seasons of the classic sitcom - turned 55 on Saturday (15.06.19) and she celebrated the occasion with her co-stars as she shared a photo of them together again.

She captioned the sweet snap on Instagram: "How lucky am I to celebrate my birthday with these two??? I love you girls. So much [love]"

Lisa - who played Phoebe Buffay - commented: "LOVE you girls! Happy happy Court."

Their reunion comes after Jennifer (Rachel Green) on the show got fans talking when she insisted all her castmates - including Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribiani), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) and David Schwimmer (Ross Geller) - were keen on a comeback, but she later apologised for getting everyone's hopes up.

She explained: "Well, 'no' was getting me nowhere, and 'maybe' was getting me nowhere. So I thought I'd try 'yes'. See what would happen. Sorry!"

The 'Murder Mystery' actress admitted there are "no plans" for a highly anticipated reunion, but she teased that "anything" is possible.

Asked outright if it's really on the cards, she added: "Anything could happen. I have no idea though. There's no plans in the immediate future."

Although the 'Horrible Bosses' actress claimed her castmates would be up for reprising their roles, Lisa recently dismissed the idea as "sad".

She insisted: "They're rebooting everything. I don't know how that works with Friends, though. That was about people in their twenties, thirties. The show isn't about people in their forties, fifties. And if we have the same problems, that's just sad."

And David has similarly echoed that sentiment in the past that claimed the cast are just too old to play the same characters.

The actor previously said: "Look, the thing is, I just don't know if I want to see all of us with crutches [and] walkers. I doubt it - I really doubt it. But thank you for asking, and moving on!"