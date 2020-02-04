David Schwimmer would love to be next James Bond

By Bang

David Schwimmer would "jump at the chance" to play the next James Bond.

The 53-year-old actor - who is currently starring in Sky One's comedy series 'Intelligence' as NSA agent Jerry Bernstein - has got his eye on another spy role once Daniel Craig takes off his tuxedo as 007 for the final time in upcoming film 'No Time To Die'.

He told GQ Hype magazine: "If I were offered to play James Bond - which will never happen in a million years - of course I would jump at the chance.

"It would be a really ridiculous comedy."

However, David believes there is a better actor with much more experience than him who should be in the running to play the iconic role.

When asked which of his 'Friends' co-stars does he think would make the best spy, he added: "Phoebe. You never know when she's lying. Also, she has a twin sister, so they could interchange."

Phoebe Buffay was played by Lisa Kudrow in the hit sitcom.

David recently admitted he "doesn't think it's possible" to revive 'Friends' with his former co-stars, given "everyone's different career trajectories", but he believes a new version of 'Friends' could work with a new cast.

He said: "I just don't think it's possible, given everyone's different career trajectories. I think everyone feels the same, 'Why mess with what felt like the right way to end the series?'

"I don't want to do anything for the money. It would have to make sense creatively and nothing I've heard so far presented to us makes sense. Maybe there should be an all-black 'Friends' or an all-Asian 'Friends'?"

