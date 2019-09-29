Deepika's SLB visit raises eyebrows

By Sanskriti Media

Deepika Padukone’s visit to her favourite director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office in the midst of the Inshallah and Gangubai conundrum and drama respectively faced by the director has set tongues wagging in Bollywood.

The actress was spotted at Bhansali’s office on Saturday evening leading to speculations about what could possibly be cooking now. Deepika and her now husband Ranveer Singh completed a hattrick of sorts with Bhansali with films like Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

While Bhansali tried to move out of the comfort zone albeit with little success as Inshallah had to be shelved, Deepika’s visit has led to a few questions.

“Bhansali is planning quite a few projects. Of course, Alia Bhatt’s fears have now been assuaged after the shelving of Inshallah with him telling her that they are working together very soon. He is also in the middle of making an announcement for his next project and with Deepika making a visit we wonder what it could be all about,” says an industry insider.

All we can do is wait to what he announces. Deepika will next be seen in Chhappaak, followed by her production debut with Kabir Khan’s 83.